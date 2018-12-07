“I said inexperienced in terms of international exposure but they have played domestic cricket and bowled a lot of overs,” he said. “Those two spinners making their debut on this tour — to perform the way they did was special. We know the surface offers to slower bowlers but to get that reward you need to bowl a lot of overs. Only then can you put batsmen under pressure from a team like Pakistan. They stepped up and showed the class they have and that made such an impact in the series.”