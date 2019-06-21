NBA Prospect Zion Williamson is introduced before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft. Image Credit: AFP

Los Angeles: The New Orleans Pelicans made Duke standout Zion Williamson the No. 1 selection in the NBA draft. The 2-metre (6ft, 7 ins) Williamson wore a white suit and sat with his mother as he heard his name called at New York’s Barclays Centre.

“I didn’t think I would be in this position,” Williamson said. “I wouldn’t be here without my mum. I just want to thank her. She put her dreams aside for mine.”

Williamson beat out Murray State’s Ja Morant as the top overall pick. Guard Morant went second to the Memphis Grizzlies.