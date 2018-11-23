Back on the track, Wolff admitted that he is looking forward to working with the talented Esteban Ocon as the third driver within the Mercedes set-up from next season. “As far as he [Ocon] is concerned, the plans are pretty clear. He will be our third driver and we hope to do the tests with him as well. In addition, he will spend a lot of time in the simulator and he will be ready for 2020,” the 46-year-old Austrian said.