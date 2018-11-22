Force India signed Ocon at the end of 2016 as part of his multi-year contract with Mercedes. The Frenchman scored his first F1 point in his first race with his new team in Melbourne. His streak of 27 consecutive races without a DNF ended at the Brazilian Grand Prix where he had an accident with his fellow countryman Romain Grosjean when the two clashed on the first lap of the race. He finished his first full season with 87 points and eighth in the championship after an eighth-place finish in the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.