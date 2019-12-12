Camilleri confirms that F1 champion Hamilton had “conversations” about a possible move

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. Image Credit: AP

Milan: Ferrari chief executive officer Louis Camilleri said that it was premature to talk about a possible move of six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to the Italian team.

Camilleri confirmed that Mercedes driver Hamilton has had “conversations” with Ferrari chairman John Elkann, but not with him nor Team Principal Mattia Binotto.

“It is common knowledge that Lewis has had conversations with (Elkann),” Camilleri said at Ferrari headquarters at Maranello.

“That was a little exaggerated. While it was at a social event, they have mutual friends,” said Camilleri, adding that “it would be premature to decide anything today”.