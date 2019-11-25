Image Credit:

What: Tyga and Trey Songz at Base

Tyga.

Dubai’s homegrown super club Base will set up shop at Yas Marina over the weekend presenting a daily line-up of top names in international music. Rapper Tyga takes the stage on November 30 and singer Trey Songz will bring the moves on December 1. A surprise artist for Thursday is yet to be announced. Alongside the A-listers and social elite, there will be entertainment, state-of-the-art sound and stunning views over the marina, super yachts and race weekend action.

Where: Yas Marina, above Cipriani Yas Island

When: November 29 to December 1

Timings: From 11pm until late

What: Race Brunch at Aquarium

This one’s for seafood lovers. Aquarium will welcome guests with a Race Brunch experience featuring live DJs, percussionists and dancers entertaining the crowd, with great seafood of course. The Race Brunch Package, starting from Dh499, also includes a Race-Day Pass and tickets to the after-race concerts for the ultimate day out.

Where: Yas Marina

When: November 28 to December 1

Timings: 5pm to 8pm (Thursday) and 12pm to 4pm (Friday to Sunday)

What: Black Tap Pop-Up

The New York City brand will host a licensed pop-up over the race weekend taking over Boroughs restaurant. Flipping burgers and spinning milkshakes with old-school hip-hop and pop tunes, this one’s for those looking for a laid-back vibe with great food.

Where: Yas Marina

When: November 28 to December 1

Timings: 3pm to 4am

What: Casa de Cuba’s Social Pit Lane

The Cuban cocktail bar, with a Latin cocktail menu created by legendary Dinos Constantinides, is bringing back its Social Pit Lane with a four-hour all-inclusive brunch (starting at Dh499) every day form Thursday to Sunday. Expect lots of refreshing beverages and a selection of food as the party starts with two DJs, a drummer and a saxophonist. The Social Pit Lane will then be open to the public after brunch until 3am across the weekend.

Where: Yas Marina

When: November 28 to December 1

Timings: 8pm 11pm on Thursday and 1pm to 4pm from Friday to Sunday

What: Cipriani Yas Island

Offering culinary classics from Harry’s Bar in Venice, Cipriani Yas Island promises to help guests celebrate the good life in a setting on the terrace overlooking Yas Island’s landmarks while enjoying live DJ performances every night from 11pm onwards.

Where: Yas Marina

When: November 28 to December 1

Timings: Midday to 3am

What: Diablito Food & Music

This casual Spanish-themed restaurant with a shaded outdoor veranda, large rooftop with panoramic marina views and a laid-back atmosphere is the perfect spot to sip on drinks while people watching. The Mediterranean-inspired menu includes fresh tapas, sensational pizzas, paellas, vegan food options and mixed beverages. During the day, upbeat tunes will be played by DJ Tulini from South Africa. In the evening, Diablitos’s rooftop will transform into a nightlife venue with live DJ spinning on tunes every night from 10pm.

Where: Yas Marina

When: November 28 to December 1

Timings: Midday to 4am

What: Iris

Iris

With its idyllic location overlooking the Yas Marina Circuit, Iris is a great place for your pre- and after-race hangout, featuring sunset parties, evening drinks and DJ sets by top names.

Where: Yas Marina

When: November 28 to December 1

Timings: 6pm to 3.30am on Thursday. Midday to 5am from Friday to Sunday

What: Mr Miyagi’s Race Weekend Wok & Roll Brunch

Asian street food meats non-stop fun with karaoke booths, singers and dancers at Mr Miyagi’s special brunch for the F1.

Where: Yas Marina

When: November 28 to December 1

Timings: 12pm to 5am on Thursday and 1pm to 4pm from Friday to Sunday

What: Stars ‘N’ Bars

The Abu Dhabi sports bar will have live entertainment from the track across its 70 TV screens. There’s American-style food and live performances from bands and DJs hitting the stage from 10pm until late daily.

Where: Yas Marina

When: November 28 to December 1

Timings: 10am to 6am

What: The Scene

Designed by UK celebrity Chef Simon Rimmer, the award-winning venue serves the best of British fare. For this year’s race-week, the outlet will offer the a la carte menu, featuring proper British classics.

Where: Yas Marina

When: November 28 to December 1

Timings: 10am to 4am

What: Zahr El Laymoun

The brand new Lebanese restaurant located alongside the waterfront will offer guests an option to dine indoors or outdoors while enjoying views overlooking the racetrack and the marina. There will be live music from a singer as well as an oud player.

Where: Yas Marina

When: Daily

Timings: 10am to 1am

What: The Rich List

Guest can enjoy a range of premium Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Experiences at The Royal Terrace, enjoying amazing track views and live entertainment from resident DJs all weekend. The Rich List will provide everything from VIP to Emperor seated table packages for up to 15 guests, plus VIP brunch packages complete with premium beverages.

Where: W Abu Dhabi

When: November 28 to December 1

Timings: Varied

What: Pool Party at Wet Deck

The official OKOKO Pool Party for this year’s race will feature a line-up of live acts supported by international DJs Sandy Rivera, Faithless and Claptone to keep fans rocking. Tickets start at Dh500.

Where: W Abu Dhabi

When: November 29 to December 1

Timings: Varied

What: Ne-Yo and Usher Live

If you don’t manage to snap up tickets to get into the after-race concerts, then we’ve got you covered. On Saturday, American R’n’B star Ne-Yo will headline a gig at Yas Island’s Mad nightclub. The following night, Usher will step into the spotlight at the same venue. Entry to Mad is priced at Dh200 for ladies with one drink and Dh500 for boys, with two drinks.

What: Ramusake Pop-up

The Japanese spot will set up base for five days with a selection of live entertainment and music and a brunch from 2pm to 6pm from Friday to Sunday. An evening dinner experience from 7pm each evening will feature free-flowing beverages its signature dishes. Packages start at Dh800.

Where: W Abu Dhabi

When: November 27 to December 1

Timings: Varied

What: Grand Prix Auction

To be held for the first time, Yas Marina Circuit and RM Sotheby’s have revealed that among the range of motor cars up for auction during the five-day event will be a classic James Bond stunt car that was used in ‘Spectre’. The 2015 Jaguar C-X75, which featured as the villain’s car in the film will be one of many that will go under the hammer. The auction can be watched by spectators with Paddock Club tickets, as well as those who have pre-registered. If you haven’t, don’t worry, because you will still be able to view the classic cars in a purpose-built giant tent located in the main Oasis.

Where: Yas Island

When: November 27 to December 1

Timings: Varied

What: Abu Dhabi Race Week

Currently ongoing, the first ever ‘week’ dedicated to motor racing will see the very best in local and international leisure, entertainment, nightlife, culinary, arts and culture events across the capital. Throughout the 11 days, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy special experiences and promotions at Abu Dhabi’s leading hotels, restaurants, spas, attractions, theme parks and golf courses. Diners will be able to savour Pit Stop offers, featuring a special taster menu of the choicest dishes at more than 30 of Abu Dhabi’s premium and fine dining restaurants throughout the city as part of the concurrent Abu Dhabi Culinary Season.

Where: Across Abu Dhabi

When: November 21 to December 1

Timings: Varied

What: Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi

DuoViolins

The first permanent location of the Buddha-Bar concept is all set to party its way through the race weekend with a series of live music performances.

Setting the mood will be DJ Ash, the London-based artist and a resident at the world-renowned clubs, who will perform on November 28 and 29. DuoViolins — the result of a collaboration between Dimitris Isaris, an award-winning theatrical music composer and George Gaitanos, a violinist/composer — will take the stage on November 30.

Where: The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

When: November 28 to 30

Timings: Varied

What: SWS (Sodi World Series) Karting

The Leisure Karting SWS Cup, which takes place at Yas KartZone, is a two-day event featuring the new Sodi Kart Fleet. Participants can earn points based on performances for a chance to compete in the 2020 SWS World Finals, due to be held in Dubai next April. The Sodi World Series is open to anybody aged 15 or above and allows drivers to compete in kart races all over the world, at venues within the SWS tracks’ network (both indoor and outdoor), throughout the year. An Endurance Race will also take place at Yas KartZone December 19.

Entry is priced Dh900 for F1 ticket holders and Dh2,190 for non-F1 ticket holders, with a three-day pass to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Where: Yas KartZone

When: November 29 to30

Timings: 7pm to 9pm.

What: Off-track Entertainment

Down Home

In addition to the four headline acts at this year Yasalam’s after-race concerts, Yas Marina Circuit will host a number of international artists performing across the Grandstand Oasis every day. Names include, singer/songwriter Kai Pavitt, who is only 13; Adam Baluch, who combines guitar, keyboard, trumpet, percussion, beatbox and a cross-genre vibe; and Down Home, a band who take rock, hip hop, and pop songs and filter them through acoustic guitars. Los Angeles-born Matt West, who’s performed at four Grand Prix events during the 2017/18 season will be live on stage once again in Abu Dhabi, along with percussionist Walter Scalzone. Stephon Lamar, a Dubai-based artist who has opened shows for huge global names such as Florence and The Machine and Enrique Iglesias will also perform.

But it’s not all about the music. Sven and Jan, one of the world’s most popular roller-skating acts, will showcase their talents. And fans will be able to watch Keelan Phillips, a multiple professional BMX flatland rider professional champion who has featured in countless TV shows and performed on the main stage at Glastonbury. Morf Music, who uses every part of his body to create the most unique sounds you’ve ever heard from one acoustic guitar will also be there, while Fikshun is one of the world’s most talented dancers, as well as a TV and social media personality having amassed over one million followers on Instagram, will combine martial arts with a free-flowing style of hip hop.

Where: Yas Marina

When: November 28 to December 1

Timings: Varied

What: Yasalam Emerging Talent Competition

From left: Xenai, Ibby Vk and DB Gad.

The final three contestants of Yasalam’s Emerging Talent Competition 2019 (ETC) have been announced. Egyptian rapper DB Gad, Syrian-Armenian singer-songwriter Ibby VK and Bahrain-raised hip hop artist Xenai were shortlisted from more than 200 initial entries, as part of the 5th edition of the ETC. The shortlisted trio will perform on the opening night of the Grand Prix where a winner will be announced. The winner will perform live during the F1 season and win a residency during the 2019-2020 season. They could also potentially sign a record deal.

Where: The Village, du Arena

When: November 28

Timings: Vary

What: The Main Acts

In this file photo taken on January 28, 2018 Lana Del Rey arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards in New York. (AFP/Jewel Samad)

The first live show of the Yasalam after-race line-up will see DJ Marshmello rocking the crowd on November 28. As famous for getting dance floors around the globe moving as for wearing his trademark helmet, Marshmello is one of the world’s biggest producers/DJs, with 2+ billion streams on Spotify alone and more than 40 million monthly listeners tuning in on the online music platform. On November 29, rapper Travis Scott will wow fans with his widely popular tracks including ‘Sicko Mode’ and ‘Yosemite’ from his No 1 Billboard album ‘Astroworld’. November 30 will see Lana Del Rey bring her iconic brand of romantic and vintage songwriting to the UAE capital for the very first time. And multi–million record selling American rockers The Killers will bring the curtain down with a performance of their world beating catalogue of hits including ‘Mr Brightside’, ‘Somebody Told Me’, ‘When You Were Young’, ‘Human’, ‘Runaways’, ‘The Man’ and more on December 1.

What: UAE National Day Celebrations

The five-day Abu Dhabi Grand Prix activities and celebrations will culminate in a UAE National Day celebration on December 2. There will be activities across Yas Island from 3pm, with fireworks at 9pm. There will be a whole day of fun activations for all the family including a Heritage Village and Classic Car Parade. All activities are free to attend.

Where: Yas Island

When: December 2

Timings: From 3pm.

Ticket details