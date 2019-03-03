Vienna’s renowned Spanish Riding School will bring their horse skills at a special show called White Ballet at the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, on March 24 and 25.
The Spanish Riding School, where the art of classic dressage education has been cultivated for 465 years, is the only remaining institution where haute ecole (high school) riding and training methods are exclusively practiced, much as they were in the 18th century. Home of the Lipizzaner stallions, a unique European breed, referred to as ‘professors’ once they have completed their training, the school is renowned globally for its performances.
This will be the first time they will be performing in the Middle East.
Tickets, starting at Dh250, are now available online.