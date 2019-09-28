Kyrgyzstan-born UFC flyweight champion moves to No. 11 spot on world rankings

Valentina Shevchenko on a visit to Abu Dahbi last month. Image Credit: Valentina Shevchenko Twitter

Dubai: Kyrgyzstan-born UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is one-up on Conor McGregor … literally.

Following her recent four-fight winning streak, the ‘Bullet” has jumped to No. 11 on the world pound-for-pound rankings, pushing McGregor to the 12th spot.

The UFC’s official rankings, which were updated earlier in the week after UFC Fight Night 159 in Mexico City, saw Jon ‘Bones’ Jones hold the coveted No. 1 spot ahead of the unbeaten Russian superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Regardless of gender or weight class, the UFC ranks fighters according to their wins and performances in the Octagon.