Baffert-trained McKinzie emerges comfortable winner of prestigious contest in New York

File photo: Thunder Snow. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dual Dubai World Cup hero Thunder Snow cruelly missed the Group 1 Whitney Stakes at Saratoga, USA, on Saturday, due to an elevated temperature.

Trained by Saeed bin Suroor for Godolphin, Thunder Snow was the second favourite to win American’s second highest race after the Kentucky Derby.

Bin Suroor commented on the stable website “We took Thunder Snow to the track this morning and he came back to the barn and coughed a few times.

“We took his temperature and he is running a little bit of a fever. In the best interests of the horse, we will be passing on the Whitney.”