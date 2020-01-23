Saeed Bin Surour's Dubai Love wins the UAE 1,000 Guineas. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Godolphin handler Saeed Bin Surour continued his dominance of the UAE 1,000 Guineas, the first Classic of the UAE season, when he sent out Dubai Love to win the 1,600 metre contest at Meydan on Thursday night.

The winner, Bin Surour’s 11th victory in the race since it was first run in 2001, was ridden by Pat Cosgrave.

Down On Da Bayou, the mount of Mickael Barzalona, finished second and Bin Surour’s Final Song third. Christophe Soumillon was in the saddle.

Meanwhile, a host of famous racing names have been nominated for the 25th edition of the Dubai World Cup, which is will take place on Saturday, March 28 at Meydan Racecourse.

Globe-trotters Almond Eye, Maximum Security, Anthony Van Dyck, Beauty Generation, Nature Strip, Star Catcher and Benbatl headline the nominations for the world’s richest day in horse racing, worth $35 million. A total of 1,774 nominations were accepted from 902 horses trained in 21 countries. The Group 1 $12 million Dubai World Cup nominations are led by a strong USA representation, including Horse of the Year finalist Maximum Security, as well as G1 winners Midnight Bisou, Gift Box, McKinzie, Higher Power, Math Wizard, Seeking The Soul and Roadster. Brilliant 2019 Champions Cup winner Chrysoberyl, 2017 Champions Cup victor Gold Dream and JBC Classic winner KT Brave lead an accomplished Japanese contingency looking to add a second Dubai World Cup trophy to its nation’s mantle after Victoire Pisa’s 2011 triumph.

In the UAE, Godolphin’s 2018 Dubai Turf winner Benbatl — trained by nine-time Dubai World Cup winner Saeed Bin Surour — leads fellow G1 winners North America and Capezzano.

The Dubai Sheema Classic has attracted nominations for Japan’s Suave Richard, champion three-year-old filly Star Catcher, Investec Derby conqueror Anthony Van Dyck, Hong Kong Vase winner Exultant, plus world-travelling mares Magic Wand and Deirdre.

The Dubai Turf nominations are topped by defending champion Almond Eye, Win Bright, Loves Only You, Mozu Ascot and Queen Elizabeth II Cup winner Lucky Lilac.

The Gulf News-sponsored Dubai Golden Shaheen has nominations for American Group 1 winners Imperial Hint, Hog Creek Hustle and Firenze Fire, as well as Breeders’ Cup Sprint runner-up Shancelot. Japan’s 2019 Shaheen runner-up Matera Sky and leading Dubai-based sprinters Drafted and Gladiator King are also noteworthy.