Atlanta: James Harden scored 41 points, including 22 in the first quarter, to lead the Houston Rockets over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 122-115 on Wednesday night.
Harden had 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his second straight triple-double.
Young had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. He and Harden are the first players to post 40-point triple-doubles in the same game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
The Hawks pulled within three late in the fourth quarter, the last time at 118-115 on two free throws by Alex Len. Harden sank four free throws in the final 10.4 seconds.
Clint Capela had 22 points and 22 rebounds, and Ben McLemore had 18 points in Houston’s third straight win.