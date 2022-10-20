Dubai: The 2022-2023 Dubai Sports Games, an initiative under the Patronage of Dubai Sports Council, held their golf event at Emirates Golf Club, Par 3 course recently, involving 81 students from over 40 schools in Dubai.
Students, both boys and girls, aged between 8 and 17 years-old participated over the Par three course in age categories.
Aaron Palmer Group Commercial Director of ESM, the marketing company responsible for activating the Dubai Sports Games, “We welcome everyone to the third edition of the LIV Dubai Schools Games with 22 sports taking place through the nine months of the school year. Golf is the first in-person event of the season here at Emirates Golf Club. Over 220 schools are registered on our Dubai Schools Games platform. The initiative runs through to the end of June, indoor and outdoor, online and in person. In addition to our mainstream sports of football, cricket, basketball, netball and swimming we have introduced new sports this season such as archery, padel and cycling.”
The winners of the respective divisions for the golf initiative were Victor Larsson (GEMS First Point School) with 21 Stableford points to win the Secondary School Division and Sven Laurijsen (GEMS First Point School) winning the Primary School Division also with 21 points.
Participating schools
Special thanks were given to our season long sponsors LIV Bank, GoSport, Mai Dubai and Aster Clinics.
Schools participating in the Golf event were: Jebel Ali School, GEMS Jumeirah Primary School, GEMS Jumeirah College, GEMS First Point School, Dubai College, The International School of Choueifat, GEMS Royal Dubai School, Kent College Dubai, Dubai International Academy — Al Barsha, Swiss International Scientific School, GEMS Wellington Academy — Silicon Oasis, GEMS Wellington International School, Dubai Gem Private School, English College, Dubai British School — Emirates Hills, Dubai International Academy, GEMS Jumeirah Primary School, Dwight School Dubai, Emirates International School — Meadows, GEMS World Academy, Horizon International School, GEMS Founders School, Kings School — Al Barsha, Raffles World Academy, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Jumeirah College, Clarion School, Dubai English Speaking Private College, Kings School — Al Barsha, Ambassador International Academy, Al Mawakeb School — Al Khawaneej, Dubai British School — Emirates Hills, Dubai Heights Academy and GEMS Al Khaleej National School.
Par 3 Golf Results (Stableford Points):
Secondary School:
V. Larsson (GEMS First Point School) 21.
A. Siddarth (Clarion School) 19.
A. Nakagawa (GEMS First Point School) 19.
MVP Boys: K. Gouri (Dubai College) 17.
MVP Girls: I. Hal (Dubai English Speaking Private College) 16.
Primary School:
S. Laurijsen (GEMS First Point School) 21.
B.B. Van Winckel (Dubai British School — Jumeirah Park) 17.
I. Kim (The International School of Choueifat) 15.
MVP Boys: S. Crook (GEMS First Point School) 14.
MVP Girls: I. Kaul (GEMS Wellington International School) 13.