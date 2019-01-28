Sharjah: The Northern Emirates leg of the Du Football Champions, in partnership with La Liga, concluded its group stages this weekend with a comeback from the former champions from Hatta.
After being denied a place in the finals last year, Rashid Bin Saeed School Boys Under-16s from Hatta (former U14 Champions) have made it to the Northern Emirates knockout stage, taking place next Saturday, with three wins and 13 goals in Group C.
Players came from as far as Dibba and Hatta to play and to meet up with friends from years past. “It’s wonderful to see many players who have continuously participated in the Du Football Champions over the last four years,” said Abdul Wahed Juma, Executive Vice-President Brand & Corporate Communications at Du. “It is a testament to the strength and uniqueness of this platform in providing talent with a pathway to professional football careers, starting with a coveted spot at the du LaLiga High Performance Centre.”
Former Real Madrid youth coach and head La Liga scout David Iglesias said, “We saw some excellent talent this week that I’m sure with dedicated training they can have a real shot at a professional career. We will be inviting these players to a trial with Du La Liga HPC where we will further observe and test them.”