Players came from as far as Dibba and Hatta to play and to meet up with friends from years past. “It’s wonderful to see many players who have continuously participated in the Du Football Champions over the last four years,” said Abdul Wahed Juma, Executive Vice-President Brand & Corporate Communications at Du. “It is a testament to the strength and uniqueness of this platform in providing talent with a pathway to professional football careers, starting with a coveted spot at the du LaLiga High Performance Centre.”