Lyon unveiled the new sponsor in a video on social media Image Credit: Lyon Twitter

Dubai: Emirates airline added Olympique Lyonnais, one of France’s top football clubs, to their global sports sponsorship portfolio by becoming their official main sponsors for next five years - starting from the 2020-21 season.

The Emirates ‘Fly Better’ logo will appear on the front of the Lyon team’s training kits and playing jerseys for all the club’s matches, including the French Championship and European Cup until June 2025. In addition to being shirt sponsors, the agreement will provide Emirates with highly visible branding across Groupama Stadium, as well as hospitality, ticketing and other marketing rights.

Commenting on the new partnership, Shaikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive, said: “It has been Emirates’ long-standing strategy to engage and connect with our customers across the world through sports. With Olympique Lyonnais, we’ve found a partner that mirrors our “Fly Better” brand promise of striving to achieve the highest levels of success, and there is already a connection between Lyon and Dubai with Emirates’ daily flights between both cities. This partnership is more than just a commercial deal, but also reinforces Emirates’ investment and economic contribution to both the Lyon region, and France as a whole, a country where we have been present for nearly three decades.

Olympique Lyonnais has one of the best football records amongst French clubs and have taken part in the European Cup for 23 consecutive years. The team’s consistency, sportsmanship, and loyal fan following were instrumental in Emirates’ decision to join forces with the team.

Jean-Michel Aulas, President of the Olympique Lyonnais said: “The arrival of Emirates represents an incredible opportunity for our club and our city. We are delighted to be accompanied by a true world class leader. Emirates embodies elegance and quality of service and is a premium brand with a proven track record in football and sports sponsorship. This long-term partnership is an excellent opportunity for both our brands. We are grateful to the Emirates team for their confidence in us and look forward to working together.”