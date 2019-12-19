Gladbach go top of Bundesliga with win over Paderborn

Bayern Munich scored two late goals against Frieburg. Image Credit: AFP

Berlin: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Zirkzee and Serge Gnabry scored stoppage-time goals to give the Bundesliga champions a 3-1 win at Freiburg on Wednesday, while Borussia Moenchengladbach joined RB Leipzig at the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Paderborn.

Bayern looked set to drop points until Zirkzee scored his first Bundesliga goal a minute after coming on as a substitute, with Gnabry making sure of the victory.

The win, however, could not mask Bayern’s defensive weaknesses, with the team having now conceded at least one goal in their last four league games.

“It was a game with many ups and downs. Fortunately, with a happy finish in the end,” Bayern interim coach Hans Flick said.