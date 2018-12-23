“Well, the Champions League is the Champions League. There is still a month for that. We are going through a difficult round of last 16 and there are some better teams in Europe. We now have a well-deserved holiday break and thereafter we will decide on how to go about Champions League,” said Solari, who hailed the way hosts Al Ain performed in the tournament. The Argentine was seen sharing some light moments with Al Ain players including their ace striker Caio, who created a bit of stir in the Real defence with his Brazilian touch.