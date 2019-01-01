Maha Al Gergawi, Director, International Participants at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai will bring together millions of people from a range of backgrounds and cultures to connect and have fun together — just as sport can do. Today is a clear example of what can be achieved when people of different ages and nationalities come together, and is the perfect way to kick off Expo 2020’s celebration of the Year of Tolerance.”