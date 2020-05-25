Argentina’s Sergio Aguero (right) and Lionel Messi are good friends. Image Credit: Agencies

Used to calling out to each other on the field while playing for Argentina, Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi took teammate communication to another level, by having a chat on the phone during a live online stream.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero called up Argentina teammate Messi while live on popular streaming platform Twitch.

With no football being played due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Manchester City striker has been keeping himself busy playing online games and streaming it live for his followers.

During a recent broadcast, Aguero called up Messi and chatted with him for few minutes, while streaming the entire episode live for his fans.

The interaction between the two happened in Spanish and Aguero had the phone out on speaker for the world to hear.

“What happened to you today that you phoned me at 9 in the morning,” Messi asked on the call.

“I had to do the (coronavirus) test,” Aguero replied.

“But why did you call me?” Messi asked again.