Doha: Saudi Arabia will meet Bahrain in the Arabian Gulf Cup final after Abdullah Al Hamdan scored a first-half goal as they beat hosts Qatar 1-0 in the semi-finals on Thursday.
Al Hamdan headed home after 28 minutes and the Saudis withstood late pressure from the Asian champions to reach the final for the fourth time in the last six editions.
Bahrain beat Iraq 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the other semi.
Ali Madan scored the decisive spot kick for the Bahraini team after another substitute Mohammad Qasim Majid missed his attempt for Iraq.