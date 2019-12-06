Al Hamdan goal enough to see off hosts in Doha

Saudi Arabia defeated Qatar to reach the Gulf Cup final. Image Credit: Twitter

Doha: Saudi Arabia will meet Bahrain in the Arabian Gulf Cup final after Abdullah Al Hamdan scored a first-half goal as they beat hosts Qatar 1-0 in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Al Hamdan headed home after 28 minutes and the Saudis withstood late pressure from the Asian champions to reach the final for the fourth time in the last six editions.

Bahrain beat Iraq 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the other semi.