The only downside for Liverpool was a first-half booking for Virgil van Dijk because of his follow-through, studs-up, in a challenge on Dries Mertens. Van Dijk’s yellow card means he will be suspended from the first leg of their last-16 tie. Otherwise, last season’s finalists can reflect on a hugely satisfying night’s work, especially when it began with the knowledge that even a score of 2-1, for example, could put them out of the competition. Instead, it is Napoli, currently second in Serie A, who drop into the Europa League.