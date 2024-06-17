Munich: Romania captain Nicolae Stanciu said his goal in a 3-0 win over Ukraine in their opening game at Euro 2024 on Monday was the best of his career.

Stanciu smashed in an unstoppable 20-metre drive to set Romania on their way to their first victory at a major tournament in 24 years.

“It is the goal of my career,” said the 31-year-old Stanciu, who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia.

“I’ve said before this shirt means everything to me and to score at the Euros, you can’t do more than that. And then to also win in the manner we did, that’s just incredible.”

Razvan Marin fired in a second from distance early in the second half and Denis Dragus turned home a third for Romania before the hour.

Stanciu said Romania would not get carried away with games to come against Belgium and Slovakia in Group E.

“I think that it will be the same as it’s been so far. I knew what we had to expect, the level of play, and we had to rise to that level,” he said.