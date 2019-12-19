Mbappe and Di Maria help team to victory over Le Mans

Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria scored for PSG. Image Credit: AFP

Paris: Paris St-Germain without rested Neymar cruised into the last eight of the French League Cup with a 4-1 victory at second-tier Le Mans on Wednesday.

Pablo Sarabia, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria scored for the record eight-time tournament winners inside the opening 48 minutes.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel chose to leave the world’s most expensive player, who has suffered with injuries since the start of the season, in Paris as the German made eight changes from the side which hammered St-Etienne on Sunday.