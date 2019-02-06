Abu Dhabi: Young footballers in the capital were handed a special training session with the first team and coaches from the visiting New York City Football Club.
Taking place during the Major League Soccer club’s pre-season camp at Emirates Palace, the boys and girls were shown skill techniques and took part in a short game.
New York City FC Head Coach Domenec Torrent said: “It has been fantastic for us to spend a full 10 days in Abu Dhabi and also play European teams in games.
“What is also important is to come to the city football schools and help inspire these kids. They have an amazing facility to play and we have shared some great moments with them out on the pitch.”
New York City FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver said: “It’s great see so many kids out and having fun in Abu Dhabi and learning how to play soccer the right way. This is the next generation of soccer players and coaching them is so important.
“What has been great for the players on the trip to City Football Schools is taking the time to think about what we have learnt and giving some of that knowledge and wisdom to the boys and girls.”