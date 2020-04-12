Manchester United's Paul Pogba Image Credit: Reuters

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba thought his season was as good as over when he was sidelined with a foot injury over the festive period that required an operation.

However, the coronavirus pandemic means he may still have a part to play this season — should the campaign be extended — and he vows to return hungrier than ever for the Old Trafford side after a poor time in the United red.

Pogba’s injury restricted him to eight appearances so far this season, but he was nearing a return to fitness before professional football in England was suspended because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I’ve been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I’m almost there, so I’m just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything,” the 27-year-old said in an official club podcast.

“You think bad, but I’ve never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well.” The France international suffered a foot injury in August that he aggravated by continuing to play.

“I had a cast on it, a plaster-cast, so it went very well but too well.

“The bone got bigger and so, when I came back again, I played those two games against Watford and Newcastle, I could feel something again.” He underwent surgery in January and now cannot wait to return to action.