The Manchester City #samegoals initiative is back Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Following the success of #SameGoals in 2018 and 2019, Manchester City has announced the return of the initiative for the third year running.

Aiming to inspire the next generation of female footballers, #SameGoals pledges to deliver a special limited edition football provided by Puma to every girl who shares a video showing them scoring — or saving — a goal to grow her passion and help her focus on achieving her dreams.

To receive their free ball, girls need to post a video on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok that shows them in action using the #SameGoals tag. The goal can be scored, or saved, anywhere using any kind of ball — the more creative, the better. Alternatively, participants can upload their video at mancity.com/samegoals.

Youngsters will also be given the opportunity to take part in football clinics, including events in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

These sessions will be held with City Football coaches on February 7 from 8.30am at Brighton College (Dubai) and on February 8 from 11.30am at Zayed Sports City for children aged six and over.

Manchester City and England striker Ellen White said: “When I made the move here last summer, I could see immediately how much the club cares about encouraging youngsters to enjoy playing football.