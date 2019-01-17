With Bahrain [four points] and Kyrgzstan [3 points] booking the first two spots, it was Gulf champions Oman [3 points] taking the third spot with a 2-1 win over Turkmenistan leaving Lebanon to contest against Vietnam’s three points and minus one goal difference. Lebanon won the war, but fell short in the battle as they got the required three points and their first-ever Asian Cup triumph, but ended with a goal difference of minus one.