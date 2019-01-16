With nothing on the line except an exciting and charged-up fight to decide a group winner after both had already sealed their spots with two wins each against Vietnam and Yemen, it was Iran starting off on a more menacing note. With Seyed Saman Ghoddoos — who plies his trade with French side Amiens FC — as the key, Iran kept on probing with their first real threat coming up in the 12th minute when Sardar Azmoun’s free header shied away from the Iraqi goal.