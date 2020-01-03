Sunil Chhetri Image Credit: PTI

Kolkata: At 35, Sunil Chhetri knows he does not have “many” games left for the national team, hence at the turn of the new year, the India captain wants to work even harder on his game as he tries to guide the team to the 2023 Asian Cup in China.

“I understand that I don’t have many games left to play for my nation,” Chhetri said on Friday.

“There’s no point in jumping the gun. Hence, personally I want to take one game at a time.