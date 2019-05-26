Abu Dhabi: Fujairah saved their best for the last to ensure that they remain in the Arabian Gulf League following a crucial 3-1 win over second-placed Shabab Al Ahli Club in the final matchweek on Saturday.

Fujairah were trailing following a goal from Mauro Diaz just after the first quarter. They, however, got their act together quickly to get back into the game with a 39th minute strike from Mohammad Benyettou.

After the change of ends, Fernando Gabriel put Fujairah in the lead by converting from the spot. The tally was later completed in the injury time by Samuel Rosa.

The 12th place finish, with 21 points, ensured Fujairah stays out of the relegation zone. Shabab Al Ahli, with 53 points, remained on the second spot.

Emirates Club and Dibba have both been relegated following their loss in their final outings. Emirates Club suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Sharjah, who had already sealed the title in the penultimate round, swelling their season’s tally to 59 points.