HISTORY OF WORLD CUP BALLS

■ There were no official match balls in World Cup till 1970. The balls were sourced from the home country or the kits of the teams playing the match.

■ The 1970 World Cup in Mexico is best remembered for Pele’s magic and Brazil’s third win which secured them the Jules Rimet Cup. The World Cup also had the first official match ball: Telstar, made by German sports goods manufacturer adidas. It was the first football made with a black and white pattern for increased visibility on television.

■ For the next 14 World Cups, adidas continued to create a new ball with newer technologies. Tango used in 1978 (Argentina) is said to be one of the best.

■ Tango Espana was the last genuine leather football used in a World Cup. It helped Paulo Rossi and Italy win in 1982 (Spain).

■ Jabulani appeared when the World Cup moved to South Africa in 2010. But the ball courted controversy after it became a goalkeeper’s nightmare.

■ Brazuca was the first match ball named by fans. That was when Brazil played hosts in 2014.

■ The original ball of 1970 was redesigned when it resurfaced as Telstar 18 for the 2018 football fiesta in Russia. It had an embedded near-field communication (NFC) chip.

■ Now comes Al Rihla, as the football showpiece comes to the Arab world, with Qatar hosting it in November and December.