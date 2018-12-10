London: The Anfield roar will be thunderous when Liverpool host Napoli, and the crowd will likely be just as loud in Belgrade when Red Star take on Paris St-Germain.
Group C has lived up to its billing as the toughest in the Uefa Champions League competition and any one of the three big teams can still go through — or out — on Tuesday. Napoli lead the group with nine points, one more than PSG. Liverpool have six points.
To exit at this stage would be a big backward step for Liverpool after reaching last year’s final, but much worse for PSG.
Desperate to prove they belongs among Europe’s elite, PSG have not reached the semi-finals since their lone appearance there in 1995.
After successive eliminations in the round of 16, PSG face the potential humiliation of falling at the group stage for the first time since cash-rich investors QSI took over in 2011.
Napoli and Liverpool took different approaches with key players over the weekend.
While Napoli rested Belgium forward Dries Mertens, Liverpool’s star striker Mohamed Salah warmed up with a hat-trick at Bournemouth.
The entire PSG team rested, but this was for security reasons as Saturday’s home game against Montpellier was cancelled due to the anti-government protests.
Neymar is likely to be available for PSG despite not training on Sunday. He went off injured in a league game one week ago with an apparent repeat of a groin injury picked up playing for Brazil last month.
Napoli are top by one point from PSG, with Liverpool two points behind PSG and in third spot after two straight defeats.
Liverpool need to win to have any chance of progressing, while a draw sends Napoli through.
PSG will definitely qualify with a win, but Red Star away is a tough assignment considering they held Napoli 0-0 and beat Liverpool 2-0 at home.
Red Star have extra incentive since they will qualify for the Europa League if they win and Liverpool lose.