Uruguay's head coach Oscar Tabarez Image Credit: AP

Montevideo: The Uruguayan Football Federation (AUF) has laid off 400 members of its staff, including men’s first team coach Oscar Tabarez, who has led the side since 2006 and won a Copa America title with them.

The AUF has thus laid of almost all of its staff as it deals with the economic ramifications of coronavirus that has brought football to a standstill around the world.

“The executive committee informs that, due to the current health crisis which has brought to a halt all its activities, it is obliged to take a series of tough decisions in order to protect the future functioning of the institution,” the AUF said in a statement on Friday.

It said that the main reason to do this was so its staff can “collect their unemployment insurance.” The communique however said that in a short time, “the ball will start rolling again.”