London: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel tested positive for the coronavirus, preventing him from attending Saturday’s FA Cup match against Plymouth and putting doubts on whether he can go to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup.
Tuchel will not be on the flight to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday night. According to Chelsea’s announcement, Thursday would appear to be the earliest he can leave isolation under English guidelines.
Chelsea, the reigning Uefa Champions League winners, plays their Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. The final and third-place game is on Saturday.
The west London cub said Tuchel ‘‘hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week.”