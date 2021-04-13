Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold in the Champions League against Real Madrid. Image Credit: AFP

Champions League preview: Live press conference and what to expect going into PSG v Bayern, Chelsea v Porto, Liverpool v Real Madrid and Dortmund v Man City

The quarterfinals of the Champions League got off to a dramatic start last week when Paris St-Germain all but secured a spot in the final four with a whopping three away goals against defending champions Bayern Munich.

Uefa Champions League 2020-21 trophy. Image Credit: Reuters

Leg 2: PSG V BAYERN

Bayern only managed to score twice at home without their star striker Robert Lewandowski, who’s out with an injury, thanks to World Cup 2022 qualifiers. He’s not expected back by the second leg of the quarterfinal.

An early opener from Kylian Mbappe, who scored 3 minutes into the game, set the mood for PSG. After Marquinho scoring again for the French side at the 28th minute, Mbappe closed out scoring at the 68th minute. Bayern’s two goals came from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller.

Now Bayern will need to score at least two goals at Parc des Princes if they wish to get to the semifinals. "It will be a tough task, but these are the games we play for," said Bayern manager Hansi Flick. "We want to cause a mini upset in Paris. Of course, we'll be delighted if we manage that."

Leg 2: LIVERPOOL V REAL MADRID

Meanwhile, Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 at home sans captain and star defender Sergio Ramos, who was injured and has since tested positive for Covid-19. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was disappointed his team didn’t defend well enough in leg 1, despite Real’s storied history as the the team with the most Champions League wins (13 total).

“Real didn't win the competition so often with [manager Zinedine] Zidane because they are not experienced. They have intense season and injuries, we are the same. The decisive part of the season is now and I'm 100 per cent sure Real will be 100 per cent ready — not how they felt straight after Barca game,” said Klopp.

“We have to bring ourselves in a mood that we start believing again. If we can see it's possible then we have a chance, but it will be very difficult,” he added.

Leg 2: CHELSEA V PORTO

Chelsea scored two away goals against a goalless Porto last week and will be going into their home game (held in neutral territory in Seville) this evening (April 13) with utmost confidence.

However, the English side will have to pace themselves as they are not far off from facing Manchester City at the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday.

“I am here to win games and as a result to win titles,” said Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. “This is what I demand of myself. Why should we now say any different - that we want to win in five years, three years or two years? Now is the time."

Leg 2: DORTMUND V MAN CITY

Finally, it’s anyone’s game for Manchester City and Dortmund. Dortmund scored one away goal to City’s two home goals, so both teams will have to bring their A-game in order to secure a win on aggregate.

With 20-year-old Erling Haaland being this year’s top-scorer in the CL (amidst rumours swirling that he may end up at City soon), did Pep Guardiola learn anything from watching him live and in action?

“We analyse Dortmund as a team, not just one player,” said the City boss. “We knew his quality. We try to do what we have done many times, to win the game. We won the first, we go to try and win [again]. I don't know what will happen, but we go to win,” said Guardiola.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS (LEG 2): WHEN TO WATCH IN UAE

PSG v Bayern: 11pm on April 13

Chelsea v Porto: 11pm on April 13

Liverpool v Real Madrid: 11pm on April 14