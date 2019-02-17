Dubai: Celta de Vigo, winners of the first edition, defeated Juventus 1-0 in the Gold Cup final of the third Dubai Under-13 Intercontinental Cup football tournament to win the crown for the second time.
In the play-off for third place, Barcelona defeated FC Twente 3-1, while Al Ahly of Egypt edged Italy’s Levante Azzuro on penalties in the Silver Cup final following a 1-1 draw.
Celta Vigo’s Oscar Marcos Santamaria also picked up the Best Player of the Tournament and the top scorer awards, while Juventus’ Matteo Cabella was named the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament. The Spanish team had won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2017, defeating Real Madrid 1-0 in the final. Real had reached the final last year as well, but lost 3-2 on penalties to Lizzy Sports Club of Ghana following a 1-1 stalemate.
Real, however, failed to reach the last four this time, losing on penalties to Juventus in the quarter final after a 1-1 draw.
“It has been a fantastic weekend of football here at Dubai Sports City — you can see all the teams have really enjoyed themselves and learnt a lot along the way,” said tournament director Michel Salgado, a former Spain international and Real Madrid legend.
“I also thank all the teams who participated this year and I will be looking forward to seeing them return for the fourth edition of the tournament next year. And I hope that the local teams and players who participated in the tournament will be richer from the experience, having competed against some of the world’s top club teams and players,” he said.
Ali Omar, Director of the Sports Development Department in Dubai Sports Council, added: “This year we saw five local UAE teams — Al Nasr, Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Al Wahda and Al Ain — participate in the tournament and I am sure all of them will take a lot of positives from their participation over the past three days.”
Held under the aegis of Dubai Sports Council, the event had attracted 20 teams from five different continents, and the list included top European clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, Celta Vigo, FC Porto, FC Twente of Holland and Levante Azzuro. The other overseas teams were Egypt’s Al Ahly and a team from Cairo, along with a Tokyo Select All Star team and JEF United Chiba from Japan, Australia’s Pascoe Vale FC, and the Canadian Academy of Futbol.
The winners received their trophy from Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) while Khalid Al Zarooni, Chairman of Dubai Sports City and Salgado were also present on the occasion.