Dubai: La Liga ambassador and Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert paid a visit to La Liga Academy UAE’s training grounds in Dubai.
Kluivert was part of a delegation headed by Fernando Sanz, La Liga Director-General in MENA and Head of International Sports Projects. They were welcomed by over 200 budding Academy footballers and their parents.
Kluivert and Sanz oversaw training for academy players before taking part in the programme developed for the La Liga High Performance Centre players. Kluivert was impressed with the facilities and expressed his enthusiasm for the development programme of the Academy: “La Liga Academy is unique because it’s the first in the world, bringing together the best of Spanish football training methods, which are delivered by La Liga coaches to give the youth in the UAE a clear development pathway.”