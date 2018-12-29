New Delhi: Reacting to reports that Indian football team coach Stephen Constantine will be shown the door once his contract expires in March, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Saturday that those discussions will only take place after the Asian Cup. “We’re completely focused on AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 and the team has been performing excellently under Stephen Constantine having risen to 97 from 173 in the Fifa ranking within less than four years,” AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said in a statement. Since Constantine took charge of the Indian team in 2015, Sunil Chhetri and co have experienced a sharp rise in the Fifa rankings to surge up to 97 in the latest figures.