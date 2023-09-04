Continued support

The Challenger Selection Series is a series of races, which will determine the winning team whose yacht will take on the Defender of the America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the 37th America’s Cup match.

Emirates will continue to be the lead sponsor of Emirates Team New Zealand, with naming rights for the team, as well as the designation of Official Airline and Carrier of Emirates Team New Zealand

Boutros Boutros, Divisional Senior Vice-President, Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand for Emirates said: “Since 2004, we have been on a memorable voyage with Emirates Team New Zealand, and we are delighted to announce our continued support as they defend their reigning championship at the 37th America’s Cup.

Historic rivalries

“Emirates Team New Zealand shares DNA with the airline in its ambitious pursuit of innovation and self-improvement and it’s a relationship that’s endured challenges and delivered results, so extending it was an easy decision for us. We also hope that as we move closer to the Americas Cup, the incredible talent, ground-breaking sailing technology, and historic rivalries among the different teams will broaden the sport’s appeal to more audiences worldwide,” he continued.

The 19-year partnership has been highly successful for both parties, including memorable victories in the 35th America’s Cup as well as its cup defence in front of a home Auckland crowd in the 36th America’s Cup event.

Massive task

Emirates Team New Zealand Chief Executive, Grant Dalton, said: “We are delighted to have Emirates continue to support Emirates Team New Zealand as naming sponsor. Emirates has always been a staunch sponsor of Team New Zealand through our highs and lows since 2004. We greatly value Emirates’ commitment to stand by the team the team in solidarity going into our 2024 defence in Barcelona. We’re ready to take on the massive task ahead of us next year, with a laser focus to compete at our best,” Dalton added.