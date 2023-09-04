Dubai: Reigning champions Emirates Team New Zealand will be eager to continue their “memorable voyage” in the America’s Cup and the reigning champions, as a first step, have got a big boost to their defence when Emirates renewed their longstanding partnership with the team.
The 37th America’s Cup in 2024 will see all participating teams, including Emirates Team New Zealand, race their AC75 America’s Cup class yachts. The first AC Challenger Selection series regatta will take place in August/September 2024, and the main America’s Cup Match will begin on the October 12 next year. All races will take place in Barcelona, Spain.
Continued support
The Challenger Selection Series is a series of races, which will determine the winning team whose yacht will take on the Defender of the America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the 37th America’s Cup match.
Emirates will continue to be the lead sponsor of Emirates Team New Zealand, with naming rights for the team, as well as the designation of Official Airline and Carrier of Emirates Team New Zealand
Boutros Boutros, Divisional Senior Vice-President, Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand for Emirates said: “Since 2004, we have been on a memorable voyage with Emirates Team New Zealand, and we are delighted to announce our continued support as they defend their reigning championship at the 37th America’s Cup.
Historic rivalries
“Emirates Team New Zealand shares DNA with the airline in its ambitious pursuit of innovation and self-improvement and it’s a relationship that’s endured challenges and delivered results, so extending it was an easy decision for us. We also hope that as we move closer to the Americas Cup, the incredible talent, ground-breaking sailing technology, and historic rivalries among the different teams will broaden the sport’s appeal to more audiences worldwide,” he continued.
The 19-year partnership has been highly successful for both parties, including memorable victories in the 35th America’s Cup as well as its cup defence in front of a home Auckland crowd in the 36th America’s Cup event.
Massive task
Emirates Team New Zealand Chief Executive, Grant Dalton, said: “We are delighted to have Emirates continue to support Emirates Team New Zealand as naming sponsor. Emirates has always been a staunch sponsor of Team New Zealand through our highs and lows since 2004. We greatly value Emirates’ commitment to stand by the team the team in solidarity going into our 2024 defence in Barcelona. We’re ready to take on the massive task ahead of us next year, with a laser focus to compete at our best,” Dalton added.
Emirates joined the team as naming sponsor in 2004 when the team began its quest to bring the America’s Cup back to New Zealand. The airline remained a stoic supporter through two close Challenges in 2007 in Valencia and 2013 in San Francisco before Emirates Team New Zealand proudly lifted the ‘Auld Mug’ again in Bermuda in 2017.