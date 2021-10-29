Cheeky star Australian opener David Warner showed he still has his famed sense of humour as he ‘did a Cristiano Ronaldo’ during the T20 World Cup in the UAE, removing two Coca-Cola bottles placed in front of him during a news conference and hiding them under the table.
Just before the start of the conference after he guided Australia to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the UAE on Thursday, Warner grabbed the two soft drink bottles sitting in front of him and said with a smile: “Can I remove these? If it’s good enough for Cristiano, it’s good enough for me. That’s right.” He then chuckled and replaced the bottles.
Ronaldo’s act of removing the Coca-Cola bottles during a Euro 2020 conference reportedly cost the drinks company $4 billion in share prices.
The 36-year-old striker picked up a bottle of water saying “Agua!” urging people to choose water over sugary soda drinks.
Warner, 35, struggled during the IPL — also in the UAE — but was back in his elements on Thursday as his 42-ball 65 led to a simple win for Australia.