Jofra Archer Image Credit: Reuters

London: England’s fast-bowling sensation Jofra Archer says cricket fans who resort to racist abuse should realise times have moved on and the world is a much more multicultural place.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born bowler was barracked by a couple of fans in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford this summer.

“I was aware what the guys were saying — something about my passport — but I blanked them,” he said in New Zealand where England are touring.

“It was only later that Rooty (Joe Root the England captain) said the guys got ejected.

“It was the first time I’d seen someone get ejected from a ground, because there were some abusive fans when we played Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

“The world’s changing. It’s becoming more multicultural. A lot of people have accepted it for what it is.

“Look at the England cricket team — there’s huge diversity. It’s the same with any football club in the world.