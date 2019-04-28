Sidhwa and Ali bags three wickets each while Gull hits half century

Winners and runners up captains of the Tahir Spice Cup. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Ocean Fair defeated Pulse Secure to emerge as the champions of the Tahir Spices Cup.

In the final played at the Ocean Fair Sports Club Grounds in Dubai Investment Park, Ocean Fair piled up 175 for eight and restricted Pulse Secure to 150 to ensure a 25-run win.

Veteran cricketer Freddy Sidhwa through his left-arm spin bagged three wickets for 20 along with Shafaqat Ali (3 for 22).

Ocean Fair total was made up through Rehman Gull (69) and Razwan Khan (25).

Pulse Secure’s total was made up through Wasim Anwar and Fari Kazmi who hit 23 runs each.