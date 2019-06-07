Wellington: One of New Zealand’s more picturesque summer hot spots will become the country’s latest Test venue in November when Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui hosts the first match against England, New Zealand Cricket said on Friday.

Joe Root’s side will play two Test matches in New Zealand — the second is at Seddon Park in Hamilton — after England’s limited-overs side take on the Black Caps in five Twenty20 internationals.

Bay Oval will become New Zealand’s ninth Test cricket venue, NZC chief executive David White said while announcing the schedule, which also includes a full tour by powerhouse India early next year.

“We’re particularly thrilled for all those involved in securing Bay Oval as New Zealand’s ninth Test venue,” White said in a media release.

“A lot of people have worked hard for this recognition and I’m sure the venue will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Bay Oval has hosted nine one-day internationals since 2014 and six T20 internationals since 2016, typically over New Zealand’s summer holiday period when thousands flock to the area’s beaches.

India will play five Twenty20s and three One Day Internationals as well as Tests in Wellington and Christchurch from late January to early March in 2020.

White said he thought it was the strongest touring schedule New Zealand had in years.

“We’re simply delighted with the way its all fitted together, he said. “It speaks volumes of the regard in which the Black Caps ... are held that we can attract such a wealth of talent over the course of one summer.”

New Zealand will also play three Tests in Australia in December, including the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and New Year Test in Sydney.

The Black Caps have not played a Test in Sydney since 1985 and Melbourne since 1987.