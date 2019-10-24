Yuvraj Singh. Image Credit: Organisers

Abu Dhabi: Maratha Arabians have scooped India’s legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was the star of India’s 2011 World Cup win, to play in the Abu Dhabi T10 to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 14.

After signing up for the Arabians, the 37-year-old said: “T10 suits my character and style of play. With such short matches, every ball, every over is important and you’re facing world-class competition every night so you’ve got to be ultra-focused. I hope Maratha Arabians fans and Indian cricket fans have already got their tickets because we’re going to put on a show.

“Playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 is a double joy for me because it will be my world T10 debut and because I always enjoy the warmth and support of the passionate cricket fans there.”

Aref Al Awani, general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, under whose auspices the event is being held, said: “Yuvraj Singh is one of the game’s undisputed superstars, and the confirmation he is joining the Abu Dhabi T10 is indicative of our city’s status as a world-class sporting destination that attracts the best.”

Shaji Ul Mulk, the chairman of the T10 league, in an interview to Gulf News last month, had revealed that Yuvraj is set to join the league and with former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan will attract huge Indian viewership. This third edition of this league, for the first time, will be beamed to Sony Network’s enormous Indian viewer base of 700 million on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels.