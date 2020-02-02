India’s KL Rahul bats during the fifth Twenty20 match against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 2, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Mount Maunganui: Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul on Sunday became the most run-getter for India in bilateral T20I series.

Rahul played a knock of 45 runs to register the most number of runs for an Indian individual batsman in a bilateral series. In the five-match series, Rahul smashed a total of 224 runs including two half-centuries.

Earlier, the record was held by skipper Virat Kohli for scoring 199 runs against Australia in three T20Is in 2016. He also amassed 183 runs against West Indies in the three-match series in 2019.

The 27-year-old had come in as Rishabh Pant's replacement in the second ODI against Australia last month. Pant had to miss the match after suffering a concussion in the first game. Since then, Rahul has impressed with the bat and his glovework behind the stumps.