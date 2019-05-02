Mumbai Indians cricketer Hardik Pandya (L) and his teammate Kieron Pollard celebrate after winning the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 2, 2019 Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Mumbai Indians on Thursday qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in a super over thriller at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Chasing Mumbai Indians’ total of 162 for 5 in 20 overs, Hyderabad’s Manish Pandey, who scored an unbeaten 71, sent the match into a super over by hitting the last ball of the innings for a six to tie the scores.

In the super over, Pandey was run out and Mohammad Nabi, after hitting a six, got bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and could post only eight runs. Mumbai’s Hardik Pandya then hit the first ball of the super over from Rashid Khan for a six while Kieron Pollard hit the winning run off the third ball.

Though Hyderabad lost the match, they put up a spirited show in the absence of their two star players David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Mumbai’s total was made through Quinton De Kock’s unbeaten 69 off 58 balls but it was Pandey who transformed the match into a thriller through his unbeaten 71 off 47 balls with eight boundaries and two sixes.

Strong start

Hyderabad began the chase through Wriddhiman Saha and Martin Guptill. They put on 40 runs in the first four overs before Saha got out for 25 off 15 balls when he played into Lewis’s hands at backward point off Jasprit Bumrah. Pandey, who joined Guptill could add only 17 more runs as Bumrah trapped Guptill leg before for 15.

Skipper Kane Williamson fell leg before to Krunal Pandya for 3 while attempting a sweep. At the half way mark, Hyderabad were 80 for 3 needing another 83 runs to win.

Vijay Shankar and Pandey put on 33 runs in 6.1 overs when Krunal had Shankar caught by Pollard at long on for 12. In the last five overs, Hyderabad needed 57 runs with five wickets in hand. Pandey reached his half century in 37 balls. They needed 29 runs off the last 12 balls and 17 runs off the last over . Pandey and Nabi put on 49 runs in 5.1 overs before Nabi got out after hitting an invaluable 31 runs.

Mumbai win toss

Earlier, Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat. The opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock put on 36 runs in 5.2 overs before Sharma hit an easy catch to Khaleel Ahmad straight to Mohammad Nabi at mid-on for 24. Suryakumar Yadav hit his first ball he faced from Ahmad past deep backward square leg for a boundary. In the eighth over, Yadav even lifted Mohammad Nabi for a six over long on into the stands. De Kock too picked the gaps for a few boundaries and at the half way mark Mumbai were 76 for 1.

De Kock got his first six when he pulled Ahmad for a six in the 12th over and that brought in the 50 runs partnership too. In the same over, Ahmad gave the breakthrough dismissing Yadav, who hit him straight to Rashid Khan at deep point for 23 off 17 balls. The pair had put on 54 in 6.2 overs.

Next man Evin Lewis lasted only six balls to score one run before lifting Nabi to Vijay Shankar at deep mid-wicket.

Hardik Pandya joined De Kock and hit Basil Thampi over mid-wicket for a six. Mumbai’s 100 came in 13.3 overs . However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended Hardik’s innings forcing him to mistime a pull and got caught by Nabi at long-off for 18 off 10 balls. He added 28 runs in 3.1 overs with De Kock.

All eyes turned toward Kieron Pollard who joined De Kock, who reached his half century in 48 balls. Pollard hit Khan over long-on for a six but Ahmad had him caught by Abhishek Sharma for 10 with the first ball of the last over.

Brief scores