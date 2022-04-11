Dubai: Form is temporary and class is permanent is what the message conveyed by Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson, who was pivotal in his team halting the unbeaten run of Gujarat Titans with a clinical eight-wicket win at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

Williamson and the young turk Abhishek Sharma slowly but surely put Sunrisers in the chase of a tricky target on a pitch that offered plenty of assistance to the bowlers. They were aided to a great extent by the express pace of Lockie Ferguson, who leaked plenty of runs during his spell.

Sunrisers, with their second consecutive win, have put themselves in the running, after a lacklustre start to the campaign in Season 15. Sunrisers batting is wearing a stronger look with Nicholas Pooran also getting an impressive unbeaten 34 and the return of form for skipper Williamson, who scored 47.

Generally, Sunrisers would win the clash on the strength of their bowling, but today the famed bowling attack had an off day with veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar completely not in his best. In all, Sunrisers gave away 20 wides, which otherwise Gujarat total would have been far lesser.

On the other hand, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya had a fruitful day with both the bat and the ball. After scoring an unbeaten 50, the Indian all-rounder picked two wickets in his four-over spell, strengthening his case for a return into the Indian whiteball set up.

Pandya had an interesting contest the young pacer Umran Malik, who impressed with his accuracy at high speed despite getting punished by Pandya.

Sunrisers have magnified the inadequacies in Gujarat batting, which the other teams will be eager to exploit the weaknesses.

09:44PM



Game over for Gujarat

It’s almost over for Gujarat after a costly over from Lockie Ferguson. Pooran and Markram need just 13 from 12 balls with one of the lesser bowlers to bowl the last over. Sun continues to rise in Mumbai.

09:35PM



Pandya dismisses Williamson to bring Gujarat back in contest

Pandya in the act again. After being hit for two sixes in the previous over, the Gujarat skipper ends the half-century knock of Williamson and has certainly dented the Sunrisers chances. The cool head of Williamson would have come in handy towards the final stages, but another wicket or two will set panic in Hyderabad’s ranks. After 17 overs, Sunrisers are 135/2, needing another 28 off 18 balls.

09:25PM



Scales tilt towards Sunrisers

Match has tilted firmly towards Sunrisers despite Tripathi retiring hurt. Pooran is yet to find his timing, but no alarm bells as Hyderabad need just 47 runs off 30 balls. Rashid Khan finishing his spell means that the wicket-taker will not be bowling again in this match. After 15 overs, Sunrisers are 116/1 with still plenty of wickets in hand. Only a miracle could save Gujarat.

09:15PM



Sunrisers have the chance as long as Williamson stays

As long as Williamson is there Sunrisers are in with a chance. The skipper knows it and the opponents know it. But sometimes you underestimate the genial Kiwi, who could play almost all the shots in the book and in a traditional way. Pandya, who forgot about that briefly, was given a lesson when Williamson hit him for two sixes. It’s getting uneasily closer and has all ingredients of another thriller. Tripathi also joined the party to give Tewatia a rough welcome with a six to take the score past the 100-run mark, but suffered a cramp to his leg and had to retire. After 13.1 overs, Hyderabad are 104/1.

09:01PM



Wicket has stalled Sunrisers march

Generally a wicket puts breaks on scoring and it was evident that Abhishek’s dismissal has curtailed Sunrisers’ chase. Lockie Ferguson, who was carted to 17 runs in his first over, returned with a vengeance to breathe fire and keep his New Zealand captain on his toes. After 12 overs, Sunrisers are 82/1 with the last two overs generating only 7 runs. The required run rate has climed over 10 runs an over.

08:46PM



Rashid Khan ends Abhishek’s blossoming innings

Finally, Rashid Khan, the man with the golden arm, broke the partnership by inducing a false stroke from Abhishek to end a brilliant knock from the young batter for 42. The left-handed did not get the elevation and fell to the gules of Rashid. Now after smelling blood, the old fox will be difficult to handle now. After 9 overs, Sunrisers are 66/1.

08:41PM



Gujarat desperately seeking wickets

Gujarat need to find ways to get a wicket. The partnership is threatening and both Abhishek and skipper Williamson are showing their ominous intent to take the match away from Gujarat. After eight overs, 58/0.

08:34PM



Sunrisers start moving towards target

After four overs, Williamson and Abhishek Sharma found their timing to put Sunrisers in the chase, with overs five and six producing 31 runs. With powerplay done, it might not be easy for Sunrisers as they will have to contend with Rashid Khan. After 6 overs, Hyderabad are 42/0.

08:16PM



Momentum still stays with Gujarat

Skipper Hardik Pandya has continued from where he’s left off to bowl a brilliant over and tighten the grip on Sunrisers. The Titans could have been in a better situation had they reviewed a ball that struck Williamson straight off Shami. But that was not to be. After 3 overs, Sunrisers are 7/0 no loss. Not the start they would want. Momentum is still with Gujarat.

07:57PM



Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya’s half-century gives his team a fighting total of 162 for 7 on a wicket that has plenty of assistance to both the pacers and the spinners at the DY Patil Stadium.

The Sunrisers bowlers had an off day after conceding as many as 20 wides, but still left-arm pacer T. Natarajan’s final over, where he got two wickets and giving away only seven runs, pulled Gujarat slightly back. But with a strong bowling line-up, Gujarat should be able to defend the target of 163 in 20 overs.

After winning the toss, the dependable Bhuvneshwar Kumar started with too many wides and spraying the ball around. But against the run of play, Gujarat kept losing wickets and Pandya took the mantle upon himself to keep one end up. His knock was not without any entertainment. Pandya was involved in a solid clash with young fast bowler Umran Malik, after being hit on the head in the first ball by the Jammu and Kashmir pacer.

Sunrisers fielding have also been patchy. While Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma grabbed unbelievable catches, a few dropped catches towards the end of the innings will not give the Hyderabad side the confidence they require to chase a tricky total, where they have to face former teammate Rashid Khan.

07:41PM



Luck runs out for Gujarat rookie Manohar

Finally luck runs out for Manohar. After two dropped chances and another falling in no man’s land, the Gujarat batter finally gets out to another brilliant catch by Tripathi. Sunrisers catching seem to be on two extremes, pulling off stunning catches and dropping sitters. Don’t take sitters! After 19 overs, Gujarat are 156/5 with Pandya still stranded on 48. Tewatia comes in, one hopes a big over in store.

07:36PM



More misery for Sunrisers

Nothing is going right for Sunrisers. Capitalising on a dropped catch, young Abhinav Manohar gets bolder and punishes the dependable yorkerman Natarajan for a six and a four to pile more misery on Hyderabad. After 18 overs, Gujarat are 148/4. May be a ploy by Hyderabad not to bring in Tewatia.

07:24PM



A brilliant spell by Umran Malik, but advantage Gujarat

Four overs 39 runs one wicket, certainly the scores don’t give the true picture of Umran Malik’s spell. Sadly, that’s the truth. Titans moving closer to a challenging total at 126/4 after 16 overs. A perfect setting for Pandya to play his big shots and sound the selectors that he is not a finished yet. Tewatia to come next, let’s wait and watch…

07:11PM



Clash between ball and bat a sub-plot in contest

The battle between ball and the bat, read between Umran Malik and Hardik Pandya continues. And the winner once again is Pandya. Of course, his experience counts. The youngster gave away another five wides, third so far today, something of a rarity for Sunrisers. While the bat won the battle between the Indians, ball proved superior in the clash between the South Africans. Tall Jansen removed compatriot Miller for 12, once again a brilliant catch by Abhishek Sharma, to leave Gujarat 108/4 after 14 overs. Dangerous Pandya is batting on 38.

06:59PM



Sundar gives indication what’s in store for Hyderabad

Teams have been very cautious against Washington Sundar, who bowls tight overs without much success. But he’s done his job. With Sundar getting bounce and spin, watch out for Rashid Khan, the familiar friend and foe for Sunrisers when they come in to bat. Williamson on his part has been rotating his bowlers well, not allowing batters any familiarity. After 12 overs, Gujarat are 88/3.

06:52PM



Pandya finds his shot-making range

Hardik has been mixing caution with aggression ever since he got a rude awakening off Malik. The Gujarat skipper his finding his range, while Miller is getting his eye in. Malik is proving a dangerous customer with the wicket giving him enough assistance. After 10 overs, Gujarat are 80/3.

06:42PM



Hit, hit and hit, all happening now

It’s been hit and a hit. A good contest between the ball and the bat. Young speedster Umran Malik struck a painful blow on Pandya off the first ball. What followed is a typical response from the swashbuckling all-rounder. Next two deliveries were dispatched to the fence with disdain, showing who’s the boss. Finally, Malik bounces back to hit the pads of Matthew Wade to catch him leg before. It’s all happening at DY Patil Stadium. After 8 overs, Gujarat are 64/3. Wade must have been disappointed that no DRS in this game, but it wouldn’t have changed the decision any ways.

06:32PM



Pandya has a point to prove

Once again the Gujarat wicket has come against the run of play, when Sai Sudarshan looped straight into the hands of skipper Williamson to leave the Titans at 51/2 at the end of the powerplay. Skipper Pandya has plenty of overs to prove his point and there’s no better time as the Sunrisers bowlers have been too generous today.

06:18PM



Stunning catch to dismiss Gill

Bhuvi’s struggle continues despite a wicket. Gill’s dismissal is more due to the stunning effort of Rahul Tripathi’s than a good delivery by Bhuvneshwar, who has not been utilising either the grass on the wicket or the new ball. Not a good sign for Sunrisers. After 3 overs, Titans are 30/1.

06:11PM



Bhuvneshwar wide off the mark

Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar seemed to be getting his line completely wrong, in what could probably be his worst first over in a long time. His first over cost 17 runs, that’s not a problem, but that includes 11 wides. Certainly not the best start for Hyderabad. After two overs, Gujarat are 24/0.

05:42PM



Kane Williamson wins toss and elects to bowl

Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson wins the toss and elects to bowl, citing the dew factor that could make batting a bit easy while also making it difficult for Gujarat bowlers. Both Sunrisers and Gujarat have retained their same team that won against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings respectively.

Gujarat aim to make it four in a row

Dubai: After winning the MRC Nagar Derby against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad would have got the much-needed momentum in Season 15 of the Indian Premier League, but they will be up against high-flying debutants Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

Gujarat Titans might be a new team, but they are already playing like a well-oiled machine and the improbable win they achieved against Punjab Kings, where Rahul Tewatia scored two sixes off the last two balls after Shubman Gill showed his Twenty20 class with a knock of 96.

With Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya now bowling at full pace that compliments his aggressive batting style, the newcomers are proving to be a total package and are ready to move in for the kill.

Hyderabad’s fortunes revolve around skipper Kane Williamson and his shrewd assessment of the game. The Kiwis star is yet to get a big score and the 30-odd runs against should have helped him overcome the rust and build on it. Opener Abhishek Sharma’s authoritative 75 is a good news for Sunrisers, who will be at the same venue where they tasted their lone success so far.