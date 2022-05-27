A battle royale awaits. It’s the clash of the Royals: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. At stake is a place in the final of IPL 2022. The winners at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, tonight [Friday] will meet the Gujarat Titans in Sunday’s final.
Who has the upper hand today? It’s actually too close to call.
Bangalore are coming off a win in the Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants. And that gives them plenty of courage and confidence since it was engineered by Rajat Patidar when big batters Virat Kohli, captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell failed. And bowlers Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed put the squeeze after the early Lucknow rampage and weathered the late blitz to usher in victory.
In contrast, Rajasthan lost to Gujarat in the first qualifier despite some good batting efforts from Jos Buttler, captain Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal. One of the better attacks in Season 15, Rajasthan were ill-served by their bowlers, particularly Ravichandran Ashwin and Prasidha Krishna, in that game.
If Rajasthan bowl to potential, Bangalore could be in for a fright. In fact, it could be the gamechanger. So Rajasthan bowling holds the key to today’s result.