Match summary: Gujarat top the table with seventh win

Rahul Tewatia (40 off 21 balls) and Rashid Khan (31 off 11) pulverised the Sunrisers Hyderabad with a spate of sixes in the final overs to give the Gujarat Titans a stunning five-wicket win in the IPL 2022 game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Four of those sixes came in the final over bowled by Hyderabad's Marco Jansen, when Gujarat required 22 to win. Rashid struck three of them, the last one of the final ball, and Gujarat finished at 199/5. That put to shade the superb pace bowling from Hyderabad’s Umran Malik, whose 5-25 put the brakes on the Gujarat chase which got off to flier, thanks to Wriddhiman Saha’s 38-ball 68.

Earlier, half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42) and Aidan Markram (56 off 40) powered the Sunrisers Hyderabad to 195/6. Shashank Singh clobbered an unbeaten 6-ball 25, lashing four sixes off Gujarat pacer Lockie Ferguson in the final over that yielded 25 runs — the same as what Hyderabad’s Jansen conceded in his final over.

Gujarat soared to the top of the table with 14 points from eight games.

Rashid Khan's Houdini act

With 22 required off 6 balls, Tewatia set the tone with a six of Marco Jansen's first ball. Rashid Khan blasted three more sixes and Gujarat win off the last ball of the match. What a game! Gujarat finish at 199/5 in 20 overs. 25 runs came from the last over.

Still anybody's game

Gujarat need 22 from six balls. Rahul Tewatia is still there, hitting sixes too. Rashid Khan too; he's no slouch with the bat. 174/5 in 19 overs. Too close to call.

A five-wicket haul for Malik

David Miller and Abhinav Manohar are bowled by express deliveries from Umran Malik. And Gujarat are plummetting into deep trouble. 146/5 in 16.6 overs. Gujarat need 50 in 22 balls. Tough ask.

152kph missile from Malik

Saha is good nick, scoring 68 from 38 balls. But a screaming delivery from Umran Malik rattles his stumps and Gujarat are 122/3. They are in a bit of bother.

Malik's second strike, Saha's half century

A short one from Umran Malik and Hardik Pandya is late on the pull. Top edge is taken at fine third man. Two wickets down, Hyderabad are back in the game. They have sent back the Gujarat skipper who has been a consistent scorer this season. Meanwhile Saha has completed his half century. Gujarat are 96/2 in 11 overs. They need 100 from 54 balls.

Malik's fiery pace gives breakthrough

Gill is gone. Umran Malik knocks his stumps over with an 144kph delivery. But Hyderabad will need couple more wickets to stifle Gujarat's chase. 76/1 in 8.3 overs

Gujarat off to a flying start

Saha is wading into the Hyderabad attack and Gujarat are off to flier, chasing 196 for victory. Shubhman Gill has been playing second fiddle, while Saha is taking the attack to the bowlers. 59/0 in 6 overs. For the first time in IPL 2022, Hyderabad haven't taken a wicket in the powerplay. They need a couple of quick wickets or this match is as good as gone.

Saha on the attack

Wriddhiman Saha takes the lead for Gujarat as they chase Hyderabad's 195. He has already carved four fours and a six as Gujarat race to 40/0 in 4 overs.

Midway summary: Abhishek, Markram lift Hyderabad to 195

Half centuries from Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42 balls) and Aidan Markram (56 off 40) powered the Sunrisers Hyderabad to a good total of 195/6 against the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Put to bat, Hyderabad ran into rough weather as Gujarat’s Mohammed Shami seamed the ball around taking the wickets of captain Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi. But Sharma and Markram strung a 95-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

When a clump of wickets seemed to torpedo the Hyderabad scoring in the slog overs, Shashank Singh clobbered an unbeaten 6-ball 25. He lashed four sixes off Lockie Ferguson in the final over that yielded 25 runs.

Gujarat have the batting strength to chase down the score, but they should not lose early wickets to a good Hyderabad attack.

Shashank's four sixes in an over

Hyderabad's Shashank Singh blasted a 6-ball 25 with four sixes from the 20th over bowled by Gujarat's Lockie Ferguson, who conceded 25 in the over. Hyderabad finish at 195/6 in 20 overs. A good total, but Gujarat can chase it down if they don't lose early wickets.

Markram exits after scoring half century

Aidan Markram lashes at Yash Dayal but miscues the shot and is caught for a 40-ball 56. Washington Sundar is soon run out and Hyderabad are 166/6 in 18.2 overs Last four wickets fell for 22 runs.

Shami claims his third wicket

Nicholas Pooran slams a Mohammed Shami delivery straight to Shubhman Gill at long-on. Setback for Hyderabad as Pooran could have been handy in the slog overs. 154/4 in 16.5 overs

Abhishek's brave innings ends

Abhishek Sharma exits after a 42-ball 65, dragging an Alzarri Joseph delivery onto his stumps. He added 95 runs for the third wicket in the company of Aidan Markram. Hyderabad are 142/3 in 15.4 overs

Half century for Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is on fire. Launches two sixes against leggie Rashid Khan of Gujarat. Hyderabad's scoring rate too have perked up. 112/2 in 12.1 overs

Hyderabad 84/2 in 10 overs

Half the overs are gone and Hyderabad are cruising. But they will need to raise the scoring rate soon. Abhishekh is still there and he should go for the shots, while Markram could anchor the innings.

Hyderabad in rebuilding phase

Aidan Markram in lovely touch. Unfurls a superb backfoot punch off Lockie Ferguson. Abhishek Sharma has become more circumspect as Hyderabad rebuild their innings after the powerplay. 68/2 in 8.2 overs

6, 4, 4, wicket: Shami again

Tripathi took on Shami, reeling off a six and two fours only for Shami to hit back, trapping the Hyderabad batsmen in front. Hyderabad are two down, but have a healthy run rate. 52/2 in 5.3 overs

Shami strikes for Gujarat

Superb delivery from Shami, hits the seam and moves in through the gate of Williamson. Hyderabad lose their first wicket and that brings Rahul Tripathi to the crease. 26/1 in 3 overs

Good start from Hyderabad

Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma survived a superb first over from Mohammed Shami, but shrugged off his nerves to launch into two fours against Yash Dayal. Hyderabad are off to a decent start. 22/0 in 2 overs

The toss, the teams and the changes

Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The changes: For Hyderabad, Washington Sundar returns from his finger injury. He replaces J Suchith. Gujarat field an unchanged side.

The teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Preview: Gujarat have an edge over Hyderabad

Today’s IPL game too is a story of a quest for revenge. The Sunrisers Hyderabad dealt the only loss for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 15. So the sequel at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium offers a chance for Gujarat to avenge the defeat.

That’s not easy. Hyderabad have been on a roll, winning the last five games in a row. So they have the momentum. Kane Williamson may not have an expensively assembled side, but he’s rallied them well. The attack that includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan has had the rivals on the hop, although Washington Sundar’s absence had deprived them of quality spin. But Sundar is back for the Gujarat match and that should be a relief for Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma’s batting has been a revelation, while Rahul Tripathi and Aidan Markram provide middle-order stability. Nicholas Pooran’s return to form had helped the late-order power-hitting. Yet a fragility persists. But can Gujarat exploit that?

Gujarat has the bowlers to do it. The incisiveness of Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Rashid Khan has been a factor in Gujarat’s six wins from seven matches. But the batting lacks solidity with patchy performances from Shubhman Gill and Abhinav Manohar. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have helped win games but haven’t been consistent enough.