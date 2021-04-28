Gaikwad, du Plessis star as CSK crush SRH by 7 wickets in their first match in New Delhi

Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings celebrate after winning the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Also in this package IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets — in pictures

Ruturaj, Faf set up seven-wicket win for Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata: A fluent 129-run stand between openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (75 off 44 balls) and senior pro Faf du Plessis (56 off 38 balls) set Chennai Super Kings on course to a thumping seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match for both teams in New Delhi.

It looks a completely transformed Chennai team this season from last year in the UAE as the three-time champions have displaced Royal Challengers Bangalore at the top of the table again. They kept things under control to rein in Sunrisers to a total of 171 for three - barely a par score on a new-look wicket.

The Orange Army continues to languish at the bottom of the table while the two half-centuries from their captain David Warner and Manish Pandey not proving to be enough to contain a rampant CSK batting.

Relive the match as it happened ...

09:28PM



Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics

09:25PM



Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super King. Image Credit: Sportzpics

09:17PM



Rashid Khan (right) of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics

09:10PM



09:06PM



Jagadeesha Suchith of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

09:00PM



08:55PM



Sandeep Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

08:51PM



08:46PM



Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

08:37PM



08:30PM



Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

08:26PM



08:24PM



Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

08:18PM



08:10PM



08:00PM



Sunrisers ride on Warner, Pandey fifties to 171 for three

Kolkata: Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on two workmanlike half-centuries by skipper David Warner (57 off 55 balls) and Manish Pandey (61 off 46) to reach a fighting total of 171 for three against Chennai Super Kings in the first match for both teams in Delhi.

Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:40PM



07:34PM



Lungi Ngidi (centre) of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:30PM



07:26PM



David Warner and Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad run between the wickets. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:21PM



07:18PM



Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:14PM



07:07PM



Lungi Ngidi of Chennai Super Kings bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:05PM



07:00PM



Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:58PM



06:50PM



Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:47PM



06:37PM



David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:31PM



06:26PM



06:18PM



06:13PM



06:11PM



06:00PM



Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner (left) with Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the toss held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Image Credit: Sportzpics

05:53PM



05:51PM



05:46PM



Chennai enjoy the edge against Hyderabad

Kolkata: It’s a mis-matched battle between a resurgent Chennai Super Kings, currently in second position of IPL standings, as they take on cellar team Sunrisers Hyderabad in what’s the first match for both at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today.

A Super Over heartbreak in their last match against Delhi Capitals may have given David Warner’s men some positives, but the thin middle order batting continues to be an area of concern for them. Chennai, on the other hand, have plugged their gaps well this season and their spinners will be relishing the prospect of capitalizing on the traditionally slow and low surface of Delhi.

The Orange Army, meanwhile, will be banking a lot on the irrespresible Rashid Khan again to put the brakes on the rival batsmen. Their team management will also do well to realise that they cannot afford to drop Manish Pandey from the number three or four spot, should they look to bring some solidity and experience in the line-up.