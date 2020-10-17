The match-up between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals offers a study in contrast. Both the squads are coming off defeats, but the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore is in a better position than Steve Smith’s Rajasthan, who are struggling to do justice to the talents in the side. Bangalore overcame a poor start in IPL 2020 to string together victories that fetched them the third spot in the leaderboard. And that has been mainly due to Kohli’s resurgent form and the consistent brilliance of AB de Villiers.
Rajasthan are dawdling close to the basement after the rousing wins in the first two games, where Smith and Sanju Samson revelled. Since then, they have gone off the boil, and the arrival of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes hasn’t arrested Rajasthan’s decline. Jofra Archer seems to play a lone hand. While Rajasthan will look for a turnaround in fortunes, Bangalore will look to seal a playoff berth.